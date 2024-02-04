Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Morphic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 488,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 359,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Morphic by 1,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Morphic Stock Up 0.2 %

Morphic stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

