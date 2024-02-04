Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

