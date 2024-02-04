Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $178.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

