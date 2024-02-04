Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

