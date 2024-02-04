Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $890.66 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $893.78. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $748.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

