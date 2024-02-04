Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

