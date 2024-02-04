Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,204 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

