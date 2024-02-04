Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,147 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $137.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

