Keybank National Association OH Acquires 445 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $789.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

