Keybank National Association OH Buys 120 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

