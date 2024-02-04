Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.