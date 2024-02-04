Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.56 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.