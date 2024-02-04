Keybank National Association OH Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $280.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average is $274.89. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

