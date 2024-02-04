Keybank National Association OH Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

