Keybank National Association OH Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,564,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

