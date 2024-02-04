Keybank National Association OH Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $505.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day moving average of $476.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

