Keybank National Association OH Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.89 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

