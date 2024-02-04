Keybank National Association OH Has $4.33 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

