Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average of $218.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.