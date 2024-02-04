Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

EPD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

