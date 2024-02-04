Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

