Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

