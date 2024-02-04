Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 885.9% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 164,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 45.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTV opened at $83.02 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.