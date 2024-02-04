Keybank National Association OH Purchases 639 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $183.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

