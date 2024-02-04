Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DOV opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.14. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

