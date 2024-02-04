Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,445 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

