Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,622 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,947,000 after buying an additional 662,911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

