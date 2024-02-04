Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,362 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DLR opened at $144.49 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $146.19. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.