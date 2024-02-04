Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,808 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.15% of Cedar Fair worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $40.94 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

