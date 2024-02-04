Keybank National Association OH Sells 354 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

