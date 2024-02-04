Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,667 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,393.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

