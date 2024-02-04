Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.54% of Gorman-Rupp worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GRC opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRC

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.