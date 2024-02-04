KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,669 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $32,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 255,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 889,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 53,301 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.37 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

