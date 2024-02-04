Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of KE opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $593.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
