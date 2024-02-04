Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KE opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $593.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 386,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

