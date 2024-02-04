Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.