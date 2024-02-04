Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,235 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

