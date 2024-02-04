Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.