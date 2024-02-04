Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $239.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

