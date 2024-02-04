Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,773 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

