Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

