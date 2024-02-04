Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $105.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

