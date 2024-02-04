Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of FTXL stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $86.79.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
