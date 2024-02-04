Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $271.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $272.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

