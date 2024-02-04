Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.1% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAPR opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

