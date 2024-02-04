Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.