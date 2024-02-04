Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

