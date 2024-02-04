Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 394.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

