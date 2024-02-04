Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.