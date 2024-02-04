Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

