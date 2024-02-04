Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

